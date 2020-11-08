Glen Cove Hospital Adds Ear, Nose And Throat Care

Glen Cove Hospital is now offering patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) ailments cutting edge care at the newly renovated offices conveniently located within the hospital.

The new Center for Head and Neck Specialties located at 101 St. Andrews Lane is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Glen Cove Hospital’s specialists provide the most advanced diagnostic capabilities for patients with sinus disease, head & neck tumors, and thyroid and parathyroid tumors.

The Center, under the leadership of Edward Gabalski, MD, chief of ENT care at the hospital, with Laura Sznyter, MD, who leads the Center for Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery, as well as Judd Fastenberg, MD, and Margherita Bruni, MD, who are experts in the area of rhinology – an ENT subspecialty focused on sinus and nasal cavity disorders — specialize in the use of image guided, minimally invasive surgical techniques for the treatment of these conditions. These services are complemented by Shuchie Jaggi, DO, endocrinology/thyroid disease doctor; Elizabeth Floyd, MD, facial and oculoplastics physician; and Idil Ezhuthachan, MD, allergy and immunology doctor.

Thyroid disease is on the rise on Long Island, Dr. Sznyter noted. Glen Cove Hospital will now be able to provide expert care for thyroid cancer and dysfunction of the thyroid and parathyroid glands in the Glen Cove area. Patients will receive comprehensive care including medical evaluation, biopsies, imaging and surgical management, when indicated, all in one place from an endocrine surgeon with more than 20 years of experience.

“Northwell Health is investing in Glen Cove Hospital to make it a center of excellence in sinus and head and neck surgery,” said Kerri Scanlon, RN, executive director of Glen Cove Hospital. “We look forward to providing Long Islanders with world-class ENT care in a comfortable, caring environment.”

For more information, call 516-674-7850.