Glen Cove Hospital Adds Geriatric Physician

Glen Cove Hospital has hired Geriatric Care Program Director Usman Khan, MD, to provide comprehensive care to the area’s aging population.

Prior to joining Glen Cove Hospital, Dr. Khan completed a geriatric medicine fellowship at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset where he most recently served as a hospitalist. Dr. Khan was the chief family medicine resident at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo.

Providing care tailored to seniors is beneficial to their overall health. The medical team caring for geriatric patients focuses on the four Ms (mobility, mentation, medication and what matters most), Dr. Khan explained. As delirium is one common side effect among older hospitalized patients, the team carefully evaluates medication usage and aims to provide as much care as possible outside of the hospital setting where they are most comfortable. Another key component is a strong relationship with the community to help make care more patient-centered and efficient, Dr. Khan noted.

“We at Glen Cove Hospital recognize how important it is to provide seniors with the best care possible,” said Kerri Scanlon, RN, executive director at Glen Cove Hospital. “Dr. Khan is a great addition to our team and our community will greatly benefit from his expertise.”

For more information about Glen Cove Hospital’s geriatric care, call 516-674-7300.