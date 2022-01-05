Glen Cove Hospital Earns Highest National Accreditation For Geriatric Care

Glen Cove is the only community hospital in New York State with Level 1 status, and 19th in the nation to receive certification

In recognition of excellence toward caring for patients aged 65 and older, Glen Cove Hospital’s emergency department (ED) has earned top accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) for its expertise in treating geriatric patients.

Glen Cove, a member of Northwell Health, is the only community hospital in New York State and the 19th in the United States and Canada to earn ACEP’s Level 1 gold status, which requires hospitals to meet more than two dozen requirements and best practices related to providing quality care for older adults. Key areas include: Staffing and education, a geriatric social worker dedicated to the ED, standardized geriatric-focused policies and procedures, quality improvement and outcomes measurement, equipment and supplies and the physical environment.

“We know elderly patients enter the emergency department with several chronic conditions and often take multiple medications, coupled with complex social issues,” said John Colletta, MD, chair of the emergency department at Glen Cove Hospital. “Achieving the Level 1 ACEP accreditation demonstrates to patients, family members and the community that we have the most educated and advanced providers delivering the best care to older adults in the ED. We provide seamless continuing care for patients requiring inpatient care as well as outpatient referrals by our social worker to ensure ideal transitions of care and follow up with our specialized providers.”

The multidisciplinary geriatric team includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists, psychiatrists, dieticians, social workers, physical therapists, occupational therapists and other specialists to ensure full-service care.

“This outstanding achievement was made possible by the close collaboration between our dedicated emergency department champions and staff and the unwavering support of Northwell Health’s leadership in emergency medicine and geriatric and palliative care,” said Kerri Anne Scanlon, RN, the hospital’s executive director.

Dr. Colletta noted several upgrades to the physical environment were made for safety and enhanced care. Already equipped with private ED treatment rooms, Glen Cove dedicated four rooms to geriatric care – with more to be added soon, with increased precautions against COVID-19. Windowed rooms provided natural light and subdued lighting, helpful for any patients with dementia, and large wall clocks and non-skid floors were installed. Comfortable recliners are in each room for patients or visitors.

Recent initiatives at Glen Cove Hospital to strengthen geriatric care not only includes bolstering senior-friendly measures in the ED, but creating geriatric excellence programs and centers of surgical excellence. The hospital has been designated an Age-Friendly Health System by The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, which offers an innovative program for patients with Parkinson’s disease and opened a hospital-based caregiver center. In the future, the hospital will add geriatricians to its ambulatory care service.