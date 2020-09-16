Glen Cove IDA Hears Updated Garvies Point Application

The Glen Cove Industrial Development Agency (IDA) held a virtual meeting on Sept. 9 to hear updated plans for the development project at Garvies Point. The meeting was open to the public, but public comment was not taken during this presentation.

Additionally, developer RXR also appeared before the board to ask for the continued sales tax exemption, in place since 2016. The board has already extended the exemption twice this year, but is looking to continue this exemption for possibly the next 10 years.

“The purpose of extending the sales tax letter is to make it sync up with what we think the new construction plan is,” said Milan Tyler, the counsel for the city.

The IDA is being asked to give its consent for RXR to process the PUD amendment (Planned Unit Development, the master plan for the whole project) for the planning board, which would ultimately give its final vote/approval. Joseph Graziose, the executive vice president of residential development for RXR, presented a number of amended plans to the PUD before the board during the hour-long presentation.

According to RXR, the current construction for the buildings that are already completed are as follows: Harbor Landing North has a total of 177 units, all of the construction is 100 percent completed and the building is 95 percent leased and 85 percent occupied. In Harbor Landing South, which has 208 rental units, the building is 14 percent leased, with the first occupancy taking place this month. At the Beacon, which has a total of 167 condo units, nearly 45 percent are sold.

RXR went over the initial plans from 2016 for blocks D, E, and F. The original PUD amendment included a 50,000 square-foot office building with parking at block D, a market-range rental building with 101 units at block E, and 56 workforce condo units at block F.

The real estate developer is now proposing a consolidation of those parcels. According to its amended plans of those lots, there will be one single building in blocks E and F, which will include a 172-unit rental building.

The new plan includes less mass, more view corridors, better views of the water, more contiguous space and a total of 346 condo units. It proposes a restaurant at the ground floor, outdoor seating and a wellness center/spa, which will be open to the public, and room for more waterfront views. A portion of open space will be relocated to take advantage of the proximity to the waterfront. The construction will be split into three phases, A1: 136 units/10 stories; A2: 75 units/8 stories; and A3: 135 units/9 stories.

The board plans to vote on these amended plans as well as the continued sales tax exemption at its next meeting, which will be held later this month.