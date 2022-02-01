Glen Cove Mayoral Inauguration

It was almost a full house at the Glen Cove High School as many honored guests, residents, families and friends braved the gloomy, rainy weather and were present to watch as our newly-elected mayor, Pamela D. Panzenbeck took her oath of office along with City Council Members Joseph Capobianco, Kevin Maccarone, Jack Mancusi, Barbara Peebles, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola and Marsha Silverman.

The afternoon started with bagpipes by John Hubbs and Tim Burns followed by a processional of honored guests and the presentation of colors.

After Eva Casale led us in the pledge of allegiance and Richie Cannata’s National Anthem on saxophone, we were welcomed by Ben Farman, former VFW 347 Commander. John Maccarone led the program as Master of Ceremonies.

Many honored guests were present. Among them, Congressman Tom Suozzi, NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, and Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips. We heard accolades for Mayor Panzenbeck from several speakers—all complimenting and congratulating our newly elected Mayor and Council Members.

Mayor Panzenbeck spoke of her youth and how her family and neighbors shaped the person she is today. She emphasized the role of community and was taught that it takes hard work, perseverance and dedication to achieve your goals.

One of Mayor Panzenbeck’s platforms of engaging our youth was evidenced by her inclusion of guest speaker Michael Renga; singer Shye Roberts; videographer tech Zach Gotterbarn. Each was given heartfelt thanks from the mayor.

Adding solemnity to the event, Reverend Gabriel Rach performed the invocation and Reverend Richard M. Wilson gave the Benediction.

The entire inauguration ceremony was a success. The newly elected were welcomed enthusiastically and wholeheartedly by all the attendees.