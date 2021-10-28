Glen Cove Musician Honored With Memorial Concert

A memorial/concert took place on Oct. 8 in Morgan Park in Glen Cove to celebrate the life of musician Chris Crosby, who grew up in Glen Cove. More than two hundred people attended on that afternoon.

More than 30 musicians traveled from all over the country to be there to perform and share their memories of Chris with the audience. Chris’ brother, Jason, helped coordinate the concert, which included bands from Christopher’s teen years at the GreenVale School and Lutheran High School.

The music played was mostly Chris’s compositions, including one that was inspired by the squeaking sounds of the family dryer when he was a teenager, and also music from Rush, one of Chris’s favorite bands.

Co-workers from the Glen Cove Library attended, and Library Director Kathie Flynn spoke about Chris. Many people said how friendly he was and how he was a good listener. Amy Mondello, who worked with Chris for 20 years at the library, said through her tears, “He was like a little brother to me.” His co-workers from the Syosset Library were also in attendance.

Cam Art, an artist from Middle Island, said that he had been inspired to paint a watercolor of Chris when he learned of his passing. A poster-size print was at the entrance to the park, and another framed painting was near the stage. He said that although he met Chris, he didn’t know him well. Despite this, he knew Chris had a way of making people feel as though they were old friends.

There were also posters featuring a photo of Chris playing his bass, courtesy of Roger McNamee, that people could take as they left.

Friends brought flowers to decorate the stage, including a very large bouquet of blue and white roses from Lia DiAngelo and her family of Westbury Florist.

Two huge autumnal arrangements by Gigi Ferrante were on either side of the watercolor painting.

Donations to the Christopher Crosby Memorial Scholarship Fund can be made through the Glen Cove Arts Council at www.glencoveartscouncil.org or sent to GCAC PO Box 27 Glen Cove, NY 11542.