Glen Cove Nursing & Rehab Center Patients & Healthcare Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

It was certainly an encouraging and uplifting way to end the year 2020, when vaccination day arrived this week at the Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 6 Medical Plaza in Glen Cove. Ninety residents and 75 healthcare staff healthcare staff received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination process was done by Walgreens, with the second dose of the vaccine scheduled to be done on January 19, 2021. Ninety-year-old Lorraine Lazarowitz, the facility’s Resident Council President, was one of the first to receive the vaccine.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Nursing Center