Glen Cove Nursing & Rehab Center Patients & Healthcare Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Ninety-year-old Lorraine Lazarowitz, the facility’s Resident Council President, was one of the first to receive the vaccine. Pictured here, Lorraine receives her vaccine.

It was certainly an encouraging and uplifting way to end the year 2020, when vaccination day arrived this week at the Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 6 Medical Plaza in Glen Cove. Ninety residents and 75 healthcare staff healthcare staff received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination process was done by Walgreens, with the second dose of the vaccine scheduled to be done on January 19, 2021. Ninety-year-old Lorraine Lazarowitz, the facility’s Resident Council President, was one of the first to receive the vaccine.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Nursing Center

 

