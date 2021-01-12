Glen Cove Patients, Workers Receive Vaccine

It was an encouraging way to end 2020, when vaccination day arrived last week at the Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (6 Medical Plaza). Ninety residents and 75 healthcare staff healthcare staff received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination process was done by Walgreens, with the second dose of the vaccine scheduled to be done on Jan. 19. Ninety-year-old Lorraine Lazarowitz, the facility’s resident council president, was one of the first to receive the vaccine.

—Submitted by Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation