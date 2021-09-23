Glen Cove PBA Supports Detective After Family Tragedy

Glen Cove has come together to support Glen Cove Detective Ted Karousos, who is beloved by the community, after he recently lost his wife, Nicole Karousos, to cancer.

The Glen Cove City Police Benevolent Association launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Karousos cover medical bills and final expenses. They wrote, “Nicole was truly a beautiful person. Her battle was courageous. We will miss her dearly. Please help us help the Karousos family and honor her memory.”

In three hours, over $55,000 has been contributed to help Karousos as he raises his boys without their mother. As of Sept. 15, $237,614 has been raised. Nicole Karousos succumbed to appendiceal cancer at 41 years old. The family has endured outrageous medical bills over the past couple of years. Nicole Karousos has also been unable to work and her loss of salary has led to debt. Ted Karousos, welfare secretary of the Glen Cove PBA, is tasked with being a single father of his two boys, Alexander, 10, and Nicholas, 8.

The goal is to raise more than enough money to cover their medical bills and funeral expenses.

—Submitted by GoFundMe