Glen Cove Police Arrest Man For Possession Of Drugs

On March 1, the Glen Cove Police Department arrested Leo Duchnowski, age 29, at a residence in Glen Cove. Glen Cove Police Detectives also executed a search warrant at that same location and recovered approximately three pounds of marihuana, a large quantity of edible THC, cocaine, heroin and cash. In the basement and upper floor of the residence detectives located over 100 marihuana plants being cultivated using sophisticated lights and hydroponics.

The defendant Duchnowski, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (with intent to sell), Criminal Possession of Marihuana 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree. The case was jointly investigated by the Glen Cove Police Detective Division, U.S. Postal Inspectors, and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office. The defendant, Leo Duchnowski is currently on Parole and will be arraigned today, March 2nd, in District Court in Hempstead.

“The Glen Cove Police Department will continue our commitment to keep illegal drugs from entering our neighborhoods and target those who are introducing these drugs onto our community.”