Glen Cove Police Arrest Man For Possession Of Stolen Property

The Glen Cove Police arrested Christopher Cruz on Saturday morning Feb. 20 for Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree. On Friday night, Feb. 19, the Glen Cove Police were called to the area of Walgreens at 93 Forest Ave. for an suspicious person. Upon further investigation, Cruz was found to be in possession of car keys and prescription medication that had just been stolen from a vehicle in Glen Cove. The defendant was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

The defendant was released under the new bail reform law to return to Glen Cove Court for arraignment on Tuesday, March 9. On Feb. 24 the same defendant Cruz, was arrested for stealing a jeep in Port Jefferson and used the stolen vehicle to ram a marked Suffolk Police vehicle injuring two Suffolk police officers. The defendant Cruz was arrested by Suffolk Police and charged with Grand Larceny, Assault 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree. and Resisting Arrest.

