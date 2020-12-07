Glen Cove Police arrest two for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Gun Possession

On Dec. 4, at 7:19 p.m., the Glen Cove Police, during a vehicle stop arrested two individuals for various charges including Gun Possession, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 22 year old Jorge Santizo Lanuza of Inwood was charged with multiple vehicle and traffic charges including Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Lanuza also had active Nassau County Bench warrants for 4 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Burglary. The 20 year old passenger, Julian George Tasayco, of Glen Cove was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Tasayco was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. Upon further investigation the vehicle they was operating was found to be stolen from a dealership in Tampa Florida. Defendant Jorge Santizo Lanuza was also additionally charged by Nassau Police for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the scene of an Accident, and two counts of Grand Larceny 3rd degree.

” This arrest made by the Glen Cove PD and the Nassau County PD exemplify the commitment of police officers to keep our community safe.”