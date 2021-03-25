Glen Cove Police Detective Christopher Albin Retires

On March 17 2021, Detective Christopher Albin walked out of the Glen Cove Police Department for the last time. Detective Chris Albin is retiring from the Glen Cove Police Department after over 27 years of service to the Glen Cove community. On hand for detective Albin’s final walk out included many friends and family members, the Nassau Police Department, Suffolk Police Department, Port Washington Police, State Parks Police, Nassau County Aviation, and Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke. Detective Christopher Albin, who is a member of the Nassau County Pipe Band, had the privilege of having the Nassau County, Suffolk County, and MTA Police Pipe Bands play as he walked out of Glen Cove Headquarters for the last time. Detective Christopher Albin was hired by the Glen Cove Police on May 2, 1994. Before becoming a Police officer, Christopher Albin was already serving the community. Prior to taking the Glen Cove Police position, Albin worked as a Registered Nurse at the Glen Cove Hospital Emergency Room and as an Ambulance Medical Technician with the Nassau County Police Department. Patrol Officer Christopher Albin was promoted to Detective on March 17th, 2011. Detective Christopher Albin served the Glen Cove Community with distinction and honor and was awarded Glen Cove Police Officer of the Year in 2010 by Police Chief William Whitton.

Detective Chris Albin received 53 Department Commendations for Excellent Police Duty in his 27 year police career. In 2013 Detective Albin assisted in the investigation and arrest of a Locust Valley man for Murder in the second degree. In 2014 Detective Albin while investigating a Glen Cove home invasion arrested a known gang member for Attempted Murder. In 2017 Detective Albin helped save the life of a man who was severely burned in the wooded area of the Glen Street Rail Road station. During that investigation, Detective Albin determined that the man was intentionally set on fire. Detective Albin was able to determine the perpetrator of this horrible crime and arrested a homeless man with Attempted Murder and Assault 1st .

“Chris Albin was an accomplished Police Officer and Investigator and he will be missed by not only his police family but by the entire Glen Cove Community.”