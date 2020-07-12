Glen Cove Rehab Center Brings ALA Better Breathers Club to Those with Cardiopulmonary Disease

For the estimated 16 million Americans living with cardiopulmonary disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), participating in a support group can improve their emotional well-being and have a positive impact on their health.

That is why the Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Glen Cove has joined with the American Lung Association (ALA) to form a Better Breathers Club at the Glen Cove facility which offers an opportunity for cardiopulmonary disease patients to connect virtually, via ZOOM, with others who are facing similar experiences, obtain practical information and to receive support. The Glen Cove facility has had a pulmonary support group for several years, but the partnership with the ALA is a new venture, resulting in twice the number of group participants.

“With this support group we hope to promote respiratory health and a better sense of well-being for those living with chronic lung disease,” said Daniela Badalamenti, Director of the Cardio Pulmonary program at Glen Cove.

This is what members are saying:

“I for one find the Zoom COPD support group meeting very informative and the exercises we did were very much needed to keep the mind and breathing going. Every week it was a break in the pandemic and giving me and others a chance to see and converse with others.” – Nancy Roesler

The support group will cover an introduction to cardiopulmonary diseases; the benefits of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation; the role of family support in cardiopulmonary disease; heart healthy medical nutrition therapy and communicating with healthcare professionals.

The monthly support group meets every third Thursday of the month and is open to all and is currently using ZOOM meeting format. To receive the Zoom invite information to participate, email lisa.penziner@paragonmanagementsnf.com or call 516-457-5585.

The Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, located at 6 Medical Plaza in Glen Cove, offers an inpatient cardiopulmonary disease program that transitions seamlessly to the Pulmonary Support Group.