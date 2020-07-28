Glen Cove Resident Helps To Donate Hand Sanitizer To City Employees

Over the past few months, the Perrigo Company PLC has donated more than 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to local hospitals and first responders facing urgent shortages of this essential product. This past week, Glen Cove resident and Perrigo employee, Carlos Valverde, facilitated a donation of 6,528 bottles of hand sanitizers to the Glen Cove Police Department and an additional 6,528 to Glen Cove City Hall. This is the second time that Perrigo was able to donate to our Police Department since the start of the pandemic.

“The initiation of this welcomed gesture by Carlos and the Perrigo Company is just a small example of what makes Glen Cove a great and unique community,” Sergeant Ryan Nardone, Glen Cove P.B.A. President, said. “Carlos, a Glen Cove native, resident and friend chose to utilize his professional capacity to ensure that he made a difference in Glen Cove. While the Perrigo Company made donations to many larger organizations, Carlos ensured that they allotted sanitizer for The City of Glen Cove and our Police Department. The P.B.A. thanks Carlos and the Perrigo Company for their generous donation.”

“In these uncertain times, there are two things we know: wearing masks and keeping our hands clean and sanitized are proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke said. “Thanks to Carlos and the generosity of Perrigo we have been able to continue following those proven guidelines.” In April, when Perrigo Company learned of the hand sanitizer shortage, their team quickly mobilized to formulate, produce and ship hand sanitizer within only a few weeks’ time. Perrigo is manufacturing the hand sanitizer at its New York facility and the product is being delivered to hospitals and healthcare providers in West Michigan, including Allegan General Hospital and Spectrum Health Hospitals, and the greater New York City area (New York/New Jersey/Connecticut) through the ‘Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City,’ which determines the agencies most in need of the product. The Michigan State Police will also receive hand sanitizer donations to aid first responders in their work with the general public.

“As a leading global provider of self-care products, we have a special responsibility to do everything in our power to assist those in need,” Perrigo President and CEO Murray S. Kessler said. “Given our close ties to the communities where we work and live, we were made aware of the shortage and critical need for hand sanitizers in local area hospitals. Our team in New York sprang into action and were able to develop a formula, get it into production and ready initial shipments to hospitals within an extraordinarily compressed timeframe. I am extremely proud of our front-line manufacturing employees, who have been working around the clock to support consumers, patients and hospitals at this imperative time.”

—Submitted by the city of Glen Cove