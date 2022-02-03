Glen Cove Resident Sworn Into GCPD At City Council Meeting

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the City of Glen Cove held a City Council Meeting at 7:30 p.m. After standing for the pledge of allegiance, Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck, the City Council and others in attendance shared a moment of silence for the two fallen police officers in NYC during the line of duty, Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27.

City Clerk Tina Pemberton announced that the Covid testing site at the City Stadium on Morris Ave., “is still up and running” from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, by appointment or walk-up. To book an appointment, more information is available on the City of Glen Cove website.

Panzenbeck then commented, “Now tonight, we have a very special event here and I’m so happy you’re all here to witness this. Tonight, I’m going to speak about someone very, very special. Someone who will be very, very special to all of us.”

Glen Cove resident Philip Grella was approved by all members of City Council, including Mayor Panzenback, to be sworn in as a new member of the Glen Cove Police Department (GCPD).

“Philip Grella is a young man, he’s one of our own, he’s born and raised in Glen Cove. He’s a very amazing young man, and he has been selected to become our newest police officer,” said Panzenbeck.

Grella was a golf caddy at the Nassau Country Club from 2012 to 2018, where he eventually became the lead caddy and was chosen to caddy at the Women’s Amateur event in 2014. During that time, Panzenbeck was one of the scorers, which might have been the first time she met Grella, Panzenbeck commented.

Panzenbeck continued to express statements about Grella on behalf of Lieutenant John Nagle of the GCPD. “Philip began serving the Glen Cove community in 2015 when he joined the Glen Cove Fire Department. Phil continues to serve as a fireman and is currently a captain in the department. His role model for that was clearly his father.”

Grella has also been serving his community and country since July 2018 as a United States Marine. “Philip was promoted in May from Private First Class to Lance Corporal,” continued Panzenbeck.

Grella was enrolled in the Nassau Police Academy as a Hempstead police officer in Dec. 2020. Grella has made 15 arrests since he completed his training.

“Philip has decided now to transfer over to the Glen Cove Police Department so he can better serve the community he grew up in,” stated Panzenbeck.

Grella is a Glen Cove School District alumnus, he graduated from the Glen Cove High School in 2015. Grella continued his education at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), where he majored in Criminal Justice and graduated in 2018.

“While in the United States Marine Corps., which is 2018 to present, Phil assembled and encrypted satellite communications. So he is quite a guy, and he is just what we need in our Police Department,” Panzenbeck stated.

In 2016, Grella supported the GCPD with a sting operation that intended on discovering businesses selling alcohol to minors.

During his time as a student in Finley Middle School, Grella played football with Nagle as his coach in 2011.

Grella enjoys dedicating time to sports, mainly lacrosse, hockey, and football.

“In 2015 to 2016 Phil volunteered as a coach and mentor for the Glen Cove Junior Lacrosse Program. Phil also played lacrosse while in college, unfortunately Glen Cove PD has no lacrosse team either. Phil is currently on the Hempstead Police Department Hockey Team,” continued Panzenbeck.

After Mayor Panzenbeck finished citing words from Lieutenant Nagle, she commented, “Here comes one of the most wonderful parts of being the Mayor. I offer one of the following resolutions, Phillip W. Grella III as police officer, annual salary of $42,000 effective Jan. 27, 2022.”

After City Clerk Pemberton received approval from all City Council members and Mayor Panzenbeck, Grella was sworn in as a Glen Cove police officer.

“Congratulations, welcome to the force,” commented Councilwoman Marsha Silverman.

Councilman Kevin Maccarone also stated, “Congratulations, and stay safe out there.”

“I have to say, that is the best thing I’ve had to do besides swearing in the Fire Department last night, it’s a very proud moment for me as Mayor. Thank you all for coming,” stated Panzenbeck.

Resolutions proposed by Mayor Panzenbeck were all approved by each City Council member.

The first approved resolution was to allow Panzenbeck to enter into an annual professional agreement with Capital Markets Advisors, LLC, to deliver financial advisory services, effective till December 31, 2022.

“As a courtesy, there are no interest rates in their fees for 2022,” stated Panzenbeck.

Section 6D was the fourth resolution approved, which allows Panzenbeck to accept and enter into an agreement with Telstar Integrated Solutions. This will provide city hall with a surveillance camera system to view the windows of the financial office, in the amount of $2,175.

“These cameras are linked from City Hall, directly to the GCPD for the Finance Department. That’s important,” commented Panzenbeck.

Panzenbeck was approved to accept $22,500 from the NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS). The Glen Cove Youth Bureau was awarded this grant to continue implementing their programs for the youth of Glen Cove.