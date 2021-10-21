Glen Cove School District Celebrates In-Person Homecoming

The Glen Cove City School District recently welcomed hundreds of fans, community members and alumni to enjoy the 2021 homecoming parade, carnival and football game. The day-long celebration began with representatives from all grade levels, accompanied by the Glen Cove High School marching band.

The parade trail saw students holding banners and marching in order of their respective schools and extracurricular activities. The carnival began shortly after, and students of all ages enjoyed carnival rides, games, and classic carnival food and beverages with family and friends.

Performances by the drumline, varsity cheerleaders, band and kickline were featured at halftime, as was the crowning of homecoming king and queen. The day’s celebration reached its pinnacle with the statement-making win of the Glen Cove High School varsity football team over Roslyn High School by the miraculous score of 68-29.

