Glen Cove Schools To Provide Free Breakfast And Lunch

— The Glen Cove City School District has received a waiver from NYS Child Nutrition and will now provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in the district. This includes students attending school virtually or in-person, at any building. According to Child Nutrition, this waiver is in effect until December 31, 2020 or until funds run out.

The program wents into effect on Wednesday, September 30th. Meals will be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays at Glen Cove High School from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Recipients may enter the high school campus via Walnut Road and tables will be set up by the cafeteria back entrance. The meals will be in “Grab and Go” fashion and will contain 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches for each student.

The Glen Cove City School District realizes that one of the most important ways to help children perform better inside and outside of the classroom is to provide them with the nutrition necessary for the healthy growth of their minds and bodies.

