The Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Parade Committee was lucky to get together on August 30, at The View Grill, to pull the winners of the 2020 Parade Raffle! We would like to thank everyone who sold tickets, those who purchased tickets and a special congratulations to the winners.

The Committee is starting plans for the 2021 Parade March 21, 2021 – we are hoping for a spectacular event and a great day for our community!