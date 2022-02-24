Glen Cove Students Are ‘Un-Bee-Lievable’ At Spelling

Connolly, Landing and Finley Students Compete in Annual Scripps Spelling Bee

Recently, Connolly School, Landing School and Robert M. Finley Middle School in the Glen Cove City School District held their annual Scripps School spelling bees. Students in grades 5-8 first competed in classroom spelling bees, earning their way to the school-wide competition. The spelling bees were live streamed and broadcast through Zoom so that the school community could watch.

Hadee Jaffar, grade 5 student at Connolly School; Olivia Hang, grade 5 student at Landing School; and Anna Miller, grade 8 student at Robert M. Finley Middle School, were the overall winners of their school’s competitions and will have the chance to compete and qualify for the opportunity to participate in the Long Island Regional Spelling Bee.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.