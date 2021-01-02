Glen Cove Students Aren’t Missing a BEAT

Connolly and Landing Third Graders Take an Adventure Through the Cardiovascular System

Recently, students in Ms. Mazza’s and Ms. Villella’s third grade classes at Connolly Elementary School and Landing Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District received a virtual visit from students from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) College of Osteopathic Medicine and St. John’s University and Physician Assistant Program.

“It’s super heartening to see these students donate their time to be role models and engage with our young students to make learning even more enjoyable for them” said Dr. Maria Rianna, Superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District. “We thank them for taking the time out of their busy schedules to challenge our students and give them a real-world perspective of the medical field.”

The medical students read picture books that they wrote themselves to the young students. Authors Zachary Levy, Jacob Salner and Melody Young engaged with Glen Cove students in a fun exploration of human anatomy by reading aloud from Rory’s Adventure Through the Cardiovascular System.

Students received a goodie bag including their very own copy of the book and an anatomy puzzle. The virtual visitors answered questions from students and helped foster students’ excitement for knowledge and their potential futures in the medical field.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.