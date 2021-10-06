Glen Cove Students Return To The Classroom

The Glen Cove City School District recently opened its doors to more than 3,100 students for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Students and teachers were excited to welcome newcomers and catch up with old friends after summer vacation.

“Our District is ready to welcome students back for another successful year for both new and returning students alike,” Dr. Maria Rianna, superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District, said. “We are excited to have students back in the classroom in-person and we are confident that this year will be one of growth, knowledge and fun.”

Students have been eagerly coming to Gribbin Elementary, Deasy Elementary, Connolly Elementary, Landing Elementary, Robert M. Finley Middle School and Glen Cove High School over the last two weeks, demonstrating a desire to make this year one of fun, learning and new experiences. Adhering to district protocols, students arrive at school and have their temperatures taken prior to entering the building each day. After they receive the approval to proceed, they head to their new classrooms that feature sneeze guards and desks that are socially distanced.

