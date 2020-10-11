Glen Cove Students Take a Virtual Field Trip to HMTC to Discuss Civic Engagement

Recently, 12th grade AP Government & Politics students at Glen Cove High School in the Glen Cove City School District had the opportunity to take part in a virtual field trip to the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center (HMTC). This virtual experience was hosted by Helen Turner, Director of Education at HMTC.

Ms. Turner presented Stand Up, Speak Out Finding Your Inner Activist to the students, providing them with the opportunity to reflect on and address important issues through civic participation. Utilizing upstander behavior, and through creating their own toolbox with resources and materials, students embarked on a path to become problem-solvers for change.

“We owe it to our children to provide them with opportunities to discuss how to become agents of change and how to participate in civic engagement,” said Dr. Maria L. Rianna, Superintendent of Glen Cove Schools. Our District is committed to educating and informing our students, the requisites for becoming agents of positive change and responsible citizenship.”

While visits to the HMTC in previous years were at the physical location of the museum, this experience allowed Glen Cove students to gain an almost in-person experience from home, virtually. The virtual visit provided the students a space where they were able to express issues they felt were important to them, and discuss them in a “brave space,” a place of respect for the viewpoints of others.

“We would like to extend special thanks to Mrs. Susan Poulos, Ms. Helen Turner, Director of Education of HMTC, and the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center team for their support to ensure the program was a success,” said Dr. Sheena R. Jacob, Coordinator for Social Studies (K-12) at the Glen Cove City School District.

This initiative is part of the ongoing K-12 Civic Education Program in coordination with the Glen Cove Schools Social Studies program’s mission to provide a safe and supportive learning environment that encourages cultural awareness, civic engagement, and encourages all students to become active and productive participants at the local, state, and national levels.

