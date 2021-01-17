Glen Cove Students Take Virtual Field Trip to Raynham Hall Museum

Fourth grade students at Connolly Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District recently engaged in a virtual field trip to Raynham Hall. Raynham Hall Museum is a historic house museum in Oyster Bay that interprets the life and times of the Townsend family during the Revolutionary War. Students viewed colonial rooms and learned about Samuel Townsend, a shipping merchant, and how he aided in planning the American Revolution.

Students received a virtual tour of the house property and discussed historical figures. Students learned how Oyster Bay was occupied by several British regiments over the course of the war and how the British spy John André stayed at the house in 1779, a year before he was captured and executed for his part in the Benedict Arnold treason plot.

Museum volunteers guided students through several topics about community life, agriculture, trans-Atlantic shipping, commerce and the newly discovered true story of Liss, an enslaved teenage girl who escaped with the British in hopes of becoming free.

The Glen Cove City School District encourages educating students about history early in their education to help students understand how society can change and develop over time and how we can learn from our mistakes.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.