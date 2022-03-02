Glen Cove Teachers Association Announce Scholarships

The Glen Cove Teachers’ Association held their annual College Awareness Day on Feb. 3. Faculty and staff wore college apparel to raise awareness of post-high school education, and donated money for two GCTA Scholarships that will be awarded to Glen Cove High School seniors at the end of the school year.

The Glen Cove Teachers’ Association is proud to announce the following scholarships available to Glen Cove High School Seniors:

The Glen Cove Teachers’ Association offers two $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors from our High School. One is academic; the other is based on community service. The Retired Educators’ Chapter of the Glen Cove Teachers Association (REC/GCTA) offers a scholarship of a minimum of $2,000 to a senior graduating from Glen Cove High School, pursuing a career in an education related field of study.

Applications are available in the Glen Cove High School Guidance office. All completed applications are due to Guidance on April 25, 2022.