Glen Cove Valor 11U Wins Hot Stove Long Island Baseball National Championship

By
Record Pilot Staff
-
0
282

The 11U team had a great season, winning the Hot Stove LI Baseball National Championship last week.

In order to get to play in the championship, they had to beat the #1 and #2 teams in the playoffs. After winning the championship and advancing to Champion League Play, the boys continued winning and made it to the final game for a chance to win a one week tournament at Ripken Stadium in Myrtle Beach South Carolina, falling short to LSW Astros, but finishing #2 in all of 11U Hot Stove Baseball.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove

SHARE
Previous article‘Jaw Dropping’ Rise In Shark Sightings
Record Pilot Staff
The Record Pilot has served the areas of Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing and Locust Valley since 1917, acting as a dependable source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply