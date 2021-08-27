Glen Cove Valor 11U Wins Hot Stove Long Island Baseball National Championship

The 11U team had a great season, winning the Hot Stove LI Baseball National Championship last week.

In order to get to play in the championship, they had to beat the #1 and #2 teams in the playoffs. After winning the championship and advancing to Champion League Play, the boys continued winning and made it to the final game for a chance to win a one week tournament at Ripken Stadium in Myrtle Beach South Carolina, falling short to LSW Astros, but finishing #2 in all of 11U Hot Stove Baseball.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove