Glen Cove’s Michael Zangari, A True “Mensch” With An Infectious Smile Passes At 61

Over the last 24 years I lived in beautiful Glen Cove, and was blessed to meet and get to know as true neighbors and friends hundreds of people, yet none like Italian born Michael Zangari who passed on April 25, 2021 after living a life completely dedicated to making a significant difference in the lives of others of all ages and always with his trademark infectious smile regardless of how Michael was truly feeling.

Born with Spina bifida, Michael was able to walk, yet at the age of 51 it all caught up with his hips, knees and more and he eventually had to live out the rest of his life in wheelchair. That did not stop Michael for one second as he was a living example to all that if you make your mind up to do something, you can do it regardless of your situation and even handicaps. Wherever I went, Michael and his van was there and always had his hand out to help you and especially provide his valuable advice. He was like the “energizer bunny,” as he started out helping others early on when elected Student Council president at the Henry Viscardi School and eventually a commissioner of the Eastern Wheelchair Basketball Conference, CYO Youth Basketball coach, Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove and Past Board Member, of the Glen Cove Youth Bureau. With all this going on, Michael always found time to work with and support Veterans which was so near and dear to his heart.

With all that, Michael never stopped, and actually became a well respected and valuable Glen Cove City councilman, which was a position he loved and was most proud of, as it helped fulfill his mission of truly “making a difference in the lives others” and he did it with everything he had regardless of his health. Whether you went to the St. Roccos Feast, the St. Patrick’s Day parades, Downtown Sounds, Mayors Snapper Derby, Michael was always there, as he loved his hometown of Glen Cove and its residents.

Michael also was an extremely hard and dedicated worker. He worked for the United Spinal Association for several years as a senior technician, servicing, repairing and fitting wheelchairs and eventually worked as a pricing analyst for durable medical equipment at Home Medical Equipment. If this is not enough, each year Michael was also a consultant and worked at the US Tennis Open, which he loved, and in the wheelchair bound tennis players tournament.

To really fully comprehend the impact Michael had on the lives of others, there is no better way then to see and read directly from just some of them, as when you are done, you will hopefully feel what a true “one of kind Mensch” Michael was and the significant impact he had on others.

“I first met Mike in 2008 when he was selected for induction into the Glen Cove Hall of Fame – Class of 2009 – for his storied career as a player and administrator in wheelchair basketball,” Darcy Belyea, the City of Glen Cove’s longtime Director of Parks & Recreation said. “We became fast friends and soon he was coaching in the St. Rocco’s CYO and City of Glen Cove Jr. Basketball programs. His enthusiasm for the game and for the children was magnetic and the lessons the kids learned will stay with them for life, both on the court and off. Mike later served on the Glen Cove Recreation Commission, resigning when elected to City Council, an achievement he was most proud of. He served the Commission as City Council liaison until he was forced to resign over unfair pressure regarding his residency, yet another hurdle he handled with dignity and grace. Simply put Michael Zangari looked life in the eye and said ‘let’s do this.’ A true hero to many, his passing has left a hole in the heart of Glen Cove.”

“Zangari was a great community activist,” Glen Cove Resident Carla Hall D’Ambra said. “He coached kids in sports and he was always there to lend a hand in helping others. He wanted to be a part in making Glen Cove a great place to live and did it always with a smile He welcomed me when I was new to this community and I was impressed by his strength. His days took twice the energy and he never complained. I and the City of Glen Cove will seriously miss Michael Zangari.”

“Michael was a true friend, whom is like family – a neighbor who always has our back, a selfless human being who puts everyone else before himself – a personality which is contagious and magnetic, a positive attitude, which demonstrated will, determination and perseverance,” Josephine Pedone, Co-Founder of the Nicholas Pedone Foundation said. “A deep footprint in our hearts and for all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Michael is a hero to us, a fighter, a survivor and a true meaning of never ever give up on what life throws you. Mike is the epitome of a true Warrior and that nothing will ever stop him from living, making a difference in people’s lives and giving back through the goodness of his heart and the richness of his soul that gleamed through his eyes. Rest in peace my friend – we will always cherish our memories and bridge connection. Love Nick and Pina – my angel Nicholas now has his basketball buddy to play with.”

“I had the honor of officiating the wedding of Mike and Janice in my office when I was Mayor over 13 years ago and I quickly learned that Mike was someone who had an interest in helping others and he did so with great dedication to our community. His enthusiastic commitment impacted others lives in many ways.” Former Glen Cove Mayor Ralph Suozzi said.

“Michael was a warrior, best defined by his amazing abilities not disabilities. He lived everyday with an appreciation for life and a determination to live it to the fullest,” former Glen Cove Mayor Reggie Spinello said.

“Mike was a true one of a kind,” former Glen Cove City Councilwoman Pamela Donaldson Panzenbeck. “For as long as I knew him, he was in a wheelchair but was never handicapped or disabled. Mike was a proud man who would never allow anyone to assist him. He was a great friend who truly loved and cared for everyone especially in Glen Cove.”

“Mike Zangari was a wonderful friend to all he met,” longtime friend Cheryl Gries Brown said. “His extraordinary love of life was evident with the biggest widest smile that he had. He would always help anyone who had a problem with their wheelchair or scooter and answered your call no matter what time of day. We are so sad that he was taken from our world but will definitely cherish every memory we made while in his presence. Soar high Mike in the basketball court in Heaven. Your chair will never break again.”

“We all know a lot about Mike’s public life and how much he loved Glen Cove and the various efforts he was involved in to improve the lives of others,” former Glen Cove City Councilman Michael Famiglietti said. “What most people don’t know is that he was a star on the wheelchair basketball court. An excellent defender, a superb shooter and an unselfish teammate with a fire that was unmatched. Yes, the kind, gentle, humble, smiling guy that we all knew and loved, was a highly competitive man who you didn’t want to come up against on the court. You wanted him on your team at all costs.”

“Michael Zangari was a great man who worked with kids in basketball for St. Rocco’s, Connolly school programs and also ran wheelchair games along they way and was great at it as he loved those kids like they were his own,” Glen Cove resident Damon Garner said.

“Michael was one of a kind person with emphasis on the word kind,” Downtown Cafe Founder John Zozzaro said. “He was always asking how I was and how business is doing and if there was anything he could do to help. He was always looking out for others. Even though he was limited in how he got around , you wouldn’t be able to tell because he was everywhere, which simply amazes me and always will!.”

Henry’s owner and relative Joe Valensisi, remembers that “growing up Mike, his brother Frank and myself spent a lot of time together. We used to go fishing all day long with a packed lunch and all. Mike would do anything for anyone and never let his condition stop him. He would take on any project, a heart of gold and full of love. We were like brothers and I will miss him so much!. Everyone that knew him I’m sure has a broken heart, as Glen Cove lost a true hero and his sisters and brother truly loved him so much and will deeply miss him.”

Last of all, Mike’s extremely supportive and loving wife Janice put it best when she said “Mike put everyone and everything before himself. He wanted more than anything to help others and make a difference, and would always focus on how to turn around disadvantages into advantages regardless of the circumstance. Mike lived by the motto to keep pushing forward, to get up and keep moving, and he always wanted to set an example for what other people can do, whether you have a disability or not. Yes, don’t tell Mike he had a disability as he wanted no part of that.”

Michael is survived by his wife Janice, children Eric and Jessica Blackburn (Hassel); Grandsons Logan and Brody; Siblings, Maria, Lina, Kathy, Anna and Frank. Michael is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Donations in Michael’s memory can be made to: Melissa’s Wish INC. P.O.BOX 45 Kings Park NY, 11754 Wheelchair Sports Federation 6454 82nd Street Suite 2 Middle Village NY 11379.