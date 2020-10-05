Glen Head Man Arrested In $1 Million Ponzi Scheme

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced the arrest of a former investment broker from Glen Head for allegedly swindling friends and neighbors out of more than $1 million in a Ponzi scheme.

Rand Heckler, 55, was arraigned today before Judge Karen Moroney on three counts of grand larceny in the second degree (a C felony), grand larceny in the third degree (a D felony) and scheme to defraud in the first degree (an E felony). The defendant was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on November 13. If convicted of the top count, the defendant faces a maximum of five to 15 years in prison.

“Rand Heckler allegedly duped friends, neighbors and complete strangers into investing their savings in a Ponzi scheme that fueled his extravagant lifestyle,” DA Singas said. “The defendant allegedly used his clients’ money – more than $1 million – to pay for his mortgage, country club membership and other expenses. Investment brokers have a responsibility to their clients, but based on these allegations, Rand Heckler cared only about his bottom line.”

DA Singas said that beginning in 2015, the defendant allegedly recommended to his friend and friend’s son that they invest in a hedge fund of stocks and securities that he was managing. The offer was only to be for Heckler’s closest 15-20 friends and associates.

Between December 2015 and January 2020, the victims wrote Heckler 24 checks, totaling $755,159. During that time, the defendant allegedly showed them statements with the names of the stocks and the hedge fund account’s current value. The defendant also allegedly showed them false trade confirmations as proof that the stock had been purchased.

In January 2020, the friend’s son, who has power of attorney for his father, allegedly asked the defendant for $100,000 from his father’s account, part of which was for his children’s trust fund. In February 2020, after several weeks of delay, he received the $100,000 via a wire to his bank account and was allegedly told the money was from the sale of shares in the hedge fund.

However, the NCDA discovered in May 2020, after receiving the case from the Securities and Exchange Commission, that the money was allegedly wired directly from another victim in February. That victim, the defendant’s neighbor, allegedly went to the bank with the defendant in February 2020 believing she was wiring a $100,000 life insurance payment from her deceased husband into the hedge fund, but she was wiring the money directly to the first victim’s son.

As this was going on, the victim believed she would receive monthly dividend payments from her investment and did not know there was a problem until NCDA investigators contacted her.

During the investigation, at least two other victims were discovered to have been allegedly defrauded by the defendant in a similar matter.

The defendant is alleged to have solicited additional victims by cold-calling people in other states and getting them to agree to invest.

The defendant allegedly spent the money on his mortgage, a country club membership, credit card payments and daily expenses like dry cleaning and phone bills.

In total, he allegedly stole $1,004,159 from four victims.

The NCDA also intends to charge his corporation Rand Heckler, Inc. at a later date.

The Nassau County District Attorney wishes to thank the Securities Exchange Commission for and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for bringing this case to our attention.

If you believe you were the victim of investment fraud by Rand Heckler, please contact the Nassau County DA’s Office Financial Crimes Bureau at 516-571-2149.

Senior Investigative Counsel Betty Rodriguez of DA Singas’ Financial Crime Bureau and Rebecca Winer of the Civil Forfeiture Bureau are prosecuting this case. Michael Finkelstein, Esq. represents the defendant.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.