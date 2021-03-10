Glenwood Landing C.R.E.W. Festival Begins

This March 2021, Glenwood Landing kicked-off its month long C.R.E.W. (Curious Readers Enthusiastic Writers) festival, representing 31 years of C.R.E.W. This year, it was announced that the theme reflected the current times and was appropriately titled, “Reading Gives Us Someplace to Go When We Have to Stay Where We Are.” During C.R.E.W., students are encouraged to read and write about many diverse stories that can be scary, humorous, mysterious, scientific, and true – just to name a few!

Some exciting events for C.R.E.W. this year include:

Beginning 3/8, a Faraway Places Trivia Jumble

On 3/9, students in grades 3-5, will get a special virtual visit from guest author Jen Calonita

On 3/16, Grades K-2 will virtually welcome guest author, Laura Vaccaro Seeger

During the month of March, students will participate in Class Buddy Reading & Writing, where inter-classes will be social distanced and share reading and writing together

From 3/14 to 3/20, there will be a St. Jude Read-A-Thon which includes raising money for children with cancer

During C.R.E.W., there was a Bookmark Contest, where each student creatively drew new C.R.E.W. bookmarks

From 3/22 to 3/36, students will happily participate in a week of Spirit Days for all students and faculty

While students read and write all year long, the month of C.R.E.W. reinforces these skills by continuing to focus on genres including poetry, fairytales, non-fiction, personal narratives, biographies, memoirs, and picture books.

During C.R.E.W., students will be challenged to read more books than the year before! Many thanks go out to Principal Bridget Finder, the GWL teachers, staff, the C.R.E.W. committee, and the Glenwood Landing School-Community Association (SCA) who are all essential in the success of this event.