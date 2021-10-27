Glenwood Landing Kindergarten Artists Embrace Outdoor Learning

In October, Glenwood Landing (GWL) kindergarten artists embraced outdoor learning by continuing their understanding of lines, one of the most essential elements of art.

“My students were given a variety of lines in mixed media, and they were challenged to create a composition that demonstrated how line is the building block for all artistic expression,” Glenwood Landing School Art teacher, Lauren Moran, said. “These artists truly represent creative problem solving, collaboration and critical thinking.”

Some examples of the GWL Kindergarten artwork included bridges, houses, castles, a lighthouse and even a unicorn.

—Submitted by North Shore Schools