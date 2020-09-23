Glenwood Landing Road Repaving Projects Completed

A pair of key repaving projects in Glenwood Landing that Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) advocated for as top-priority road repairs are now complete. The projects include the long-awaited repaving of a 1.98-mile span of Kissam Lane from Glenwood Road to Glen Cove Avenue and 2.69 miles of Glenwood Road from Shore Road to Glen Cove Avenue (pictured on Friday, Aug. 28).

Earlier this season, Dosoris Way between Walnut Road and Forest Avenue (1.38 mi.); Pearsall Avenue between Cedar Swamp and Town Path/Duck Pond Roads (0.95 mi.); Highland Road between Walnut Road and Town Path (0.66 mi.) and Walnut Road between Pearsall and Forest Avenues (1.65 mi.) were completed in the City of Glen Cove, amounting for an additional 4.64 miles of paving.

More work within the 11th Legislative District is pending. Later in the week of August 31, road work is scheduled to begin on 7.72 miles of Glen Cove Avenue in the Village of Roslyn Harbor and the hamlets of Glenwood Landing and Glen Head. Repaving is to extend from the south curb line of Back Road at Bryant Avenue and continue to Craft Avenue.

All told, these more than 16.5 miles of repaving projects are part of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s ambitious 2020 plan to re-pave 200 lane miles for the second consecutive year.

“These upgrades will go a long way toward improving quality of life, bolstering traffic safety and stimulating economic growth throughout the 11th Legislative District,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I thank County Executive Curran for her unwavering commitment to Nassau County’s infrastructure, which is evident by her pursuit of such a comprehensive portfolio of road projects. With a new school year on the horizon, I urge everyone to drive safely as classes resume throughout Nassau County.”

—Submitted by the office of Leglislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton