Gold Coast Public Library to host planning meetings for proposed new library

The Gold Coast Public Library Board of Trustees and Library Director Mike Morea is working with the library’s legal counsel to explore purchasing the property located at 180 Glen Head Road for the purpose of building a new library.

The Board of Trustees has scheduled several workshops to enable community residents to learn more about the details of the proposed plan and to share their opinions and questions. The agenda for these meetings will include a presentation on the proposed plans, the design of the new library and an overview of the estimated expenditures and cost to the community.

Due to the pandemic, the meetings will be held remotely on the following dates and times: Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Community residents interested in participating in the information meetings can register in advance to receive access information for these meetings by visiting www.goldcoastlibrary.org/imagine.

For those who would prefer, Mr. Morea will be available in the Library Annex each Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to answer questions. If you are unable to visit the Library Annex on Thursday mornings, and wish to schedule an appointment at a different time, please email Mr. Morea at mmorea@goldcoastlibrary.org. or contact him at 516-759-8300, ext. 102. For more information about the proposed plan to build a new library, please visit www.goldcoastlibrary.org/imagine.