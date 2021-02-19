Gold Coast Public Library To Host Two Virtual Meetings On New Library

On Dec. 8, 2020, community residents overwhelmingly approved a bond to support the purchase of land within the community and the construction of a new Gold Coast Public Library.

The Gold Coast Public Library Board of Trustees and Library Director Mike Morea invite all community residents to join in virtual community meetings as they move forward toward building a new library. The two virtual meetings will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 10:30 a.m., and on Tuesday, March 2, starting at 7 p.m. To register for the meetings, visit the library website at www.goldcoastlibrary.org/imagine.

Prior to the bond vote, residents had an opportunity to share their opinions and questions regarding the design of the new library. The agenda for these two meetings will include an updated design based on those conversations, presented by the library’s architectural firm H2M, an overview of next steps, and an opportunity for residents to ask questions.

The board of trustees and Mike Morea thank the community for their continued support and confidence and look forward to keeping the community informed and involved as the construction of a new Gold Coast Public Library moves forward. Anyone who is unable to join the meetings, but would like more information, can contact Mike Morea at 516-759-8300, ext. 102 or via email at mmorea@goldcoastlibrary.org.