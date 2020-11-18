Gold Coast Public Library virtual bond forum Tuesday, Dec. 1

The Gold Coast Public Library Board of Trustees invites community residents to participate in a virtual bond forum on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. To register for the forum, visit the library website at www.goldcoastlibrary.org/imagine. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, residents will have an opportunity to vote on a bond to support the purchase of 2.5 acres located at 280 Glen Head Road for the purpose of constructing a larger modern library.

The total project cost is $11,339,500, of which $539,500 will be financed using library funds. The total bond will be $10,800,000. If approved, the library tax will still remain low and among the lowest in Nassau County. For every $500,000 of assessed fair market value, a household would pay an additional cost of approximately $5 per month or $60 per year.

The board of trustees considered several locations and believe this is the best option to build a new library that will serve the growing needs of the community. Highlights of the new library include: 30% larger, increasing to approximately 10,500-11,000 square feet; all services would be offered in one location with a one-floor open design, providing the ability to offer expanded programs and events, while maintaining current staff; include small study rooms, a teen seating and study area and an outdoor reading garden; adequate parking; flexible shelf space to expand and display available collections; and expanded community room(s) accessible from the outside to accommodate large events.

This is an exciting time for the future of the Gold Coast Public Library. Please plan to participate in the virtual bond forum on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and please remember to vote on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., at the Library Annex. For more information, visit the library website.