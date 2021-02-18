Great Neck Man Arrested For Assault In Glen Head

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a Great Neck man for an Assault that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 10:10 p.m. in Glen Head.

According to Detectives, Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Todd Drive. Upon arrival officers observed the defendant Michael Molina, 30, banging on the front door and screaming obscenities. The defendant ignored multiple verbal commands to step away from the door and kept screaming. As the officers attempted to place the defendant into custody he began to flail his arms and refused to be handcuffed. After a brief struggle he was placed into custody. As officers were placing the defendant in the rear seat of their police vehicle the defendant intentionally kicked an officer on his right side causing substantial pain to the officer’s arm and shoulder. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The defendant Michael Molina has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Disorderly Conduct. He will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 18, in Mineola.

-Submitted by the NCPD