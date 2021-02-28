Gribbin Teacher Awarded Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award

Maria Antoinette Hatzopoulos Recognized by NYSCSS

The Glen Cove City School District is proud to announce that Maria Antoinette Hatzopoulos, elementary education teacher at Gribbin Elementary School, was selected for the Outstanding Elementary Classroom Teacher Award by the New York State Council for Social Studies (NYSCSS). Ms. Hatzopoulos has been a teacher at Gribbin for nearly three decades.

“Antoinette empowers our students and continues to be a vital asset in promoting our District,” said Dr. Sheena R. Jacob, District Coordinator for Social Studies (K-12). “She is an educator that brings learning to life and demonstrates how important and vital social studies is at the elementary level. The passion and love that she brings into the building every day is admired by all.”

“Education is teamwork,” Hatzopoulos said. “I am honored to accept and share this prestigious award with my dedicated colleagues and administrators and our wonderful Glen Cove community. We share the gifts of doing what we love every day and seeing our children grow with wonder, kindness and knowledge.”

In addition to being a classroom teacher, Hatzopoulos is a grade level chairperson, field trip coordinator, garden committee leader and frequent host for student observers. She always has an open invitation for parent interviews and lessons and encourages students to write letters to veterans. She led students to create a video about Martin Luther King, Jr. for school wide assembly; is an active supporter of incorporating rhythm and movement, yoga, and playtime into the school day; and has co-led a school effort to create a garden of native Long Island plants to enhance nature study into school curriculum.

Hatzopolous received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Master of Science in Elementary Education from Hofstra University. In 2019, Ms. Hatzopoulos was selected to receive the Margaret Simon Award for Excellence in Elementary Social Studies by the Long Island Council for Social Studies.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.