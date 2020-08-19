Honoring Mario Bencivenni For Exceptional Generosity

Frank’s Beverages on Cedar Swamp Road has been a Glen Cove fixture since Frank Napoli opened the business 77 years ago. Since 1976, it has been owned and operated by Mario Bencivenni, with plenty of help from his large extended family that has lived in Glen Cove for generations.

For more than four decades, Mario’s generosity has been his trademark – and the extent to which he has gone to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis is no exception. He has donated countless bottles of water and non-alcoholic beverages to local food pantries, and personally delivered more than 2,000 bottles of water to the staff at Glen Cove Hospital.

In recognition of his ongoing efforts to make Glen Cove an even more special place to live and work, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) recently presented Mario with a Nassau County Citation in recognition of his commitment to giving back.

“While his philanthropy during the COVID-19 pandemic is not surprising, it is especially heartwarming because he too is struggling through the economic downturn that has impacted all of us,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, a lifelong Glen Cove resident, said. “Mario is such an incredibly warm and generous man, and it was a privilege to recognize his heartwarming generosity.”