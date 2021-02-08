It Takes A Village

Glen Cove School District hosts virtual K-2 family literacy night to help families support students at home

Recently, families of students at Deasy and Gribbin Elementary Schools in the Glen Cove City School District were invited to learn about their children’s reading and writing curriculum via Zoom for a K-2 Family Literacy Night. The presentation, with live Spanish translation, discussed different ways that parents can support their child at home in the hybrid learning environment.

“It has certainly not been easy for our parents during this pandemic,” said Dr. Maria Rianna, Superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District. “Parents had to become teachers overnight. That is why we are trying to provide as many resources like these to coach parents on helping their child maintain the progress they made in the classroom.”

Carol Cowan from the Glen Cove Public Library explained the services the library is currently offering, including pick-up book bags and even home delivery. Bryce Klatsky, District ELA Coordinator, discussed how Glen Cove teaches reading and writing and then shared strategies families can employ with their learners at home.

Mr. Klatsky went over the different methods used by the District, both in-person and virtually, to teach elementary students how to read and write through phonics, reading and writing workshops, shared reading and read aloud. He also discussed how Glen Cove teachers teach to an individual’s needs by providing meaningful feedback to students in order to help them grow while simultaneously building community between students and their classmates.

Parents received tips on how to help their children with at home reading and writing including having a morning meeting to plan out the day, planning a work station, teaching their child how to use a timer and an alarm and not fix their writing for them. Parents also received tips on how to celebrate their child’s accomplishments, like using phrases like “I’d love to hear you read your writing to me” or “What did you try that you learned?”

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.