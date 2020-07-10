James Donahue VFW Post 347 Honors LILAC Founder

This past Tuesday, Glen Cove’s James Donahue VFW Post 347 presented Oyster Bay Cove’s 14-year-old Sabrina Guo with two citations. The first citation was presented to LILAC, a student-run charitable organization Sabrina founded in late March of this year. The second was to Sabrina individually. LILAC, which stands for Long Island Laboring Against COVID-19, was created by Syosset High School rising 10th grader Sabrina Guo to fundraise, source, and donate much needed PPEs to health care workers, senior citizens, and other at-risk communities. To date the organization has raised more than $63,000 from donations including $41,050 donated by Sabrina from her personal college and savings fund. Thanks to the funds, LILAC has purchased 30,000 masks (including 13,000 KN95), 1000 coveralls/gowns and 2704 bottles of hand sanitizer. All items are being donated to hospitals, nursing homes, senior care facilities, first responder teams, and to others at risk across Long Island and parts of NYC.

“We felt it was important to pay tribute to this remarkable young woman,” stated long-time VFW member Vinney Martinez Sr., who presented the citation to Sabrina and who serves as the post’s Chaplain.

Through its widely received ThankYou & WeCare Initiative, LILAC also creates and donates artwork, letters, cards, and produce and dedicate videos to everyone affected by COVID-19 in the community and beyond, both physically and digitally at lilacovid19.org, its Instagram @lilacovid_19, and YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoxRs3W9oiEpKUO0LD37lkg.

Other VFW members participating in the presentation included Joe Moores and Ron Crowe. Glen Cove City Councilman Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews was also honored to be on hand for the tribute.

To donate to LILAC’s work, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/LILACovid19.