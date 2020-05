Jean Capobianco of Glen Cove died on April 13, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Michael C. (Elisa) and the late Linda. Dear sister of the late Carmella, Antoinette, and William. Proud grandmother of Nicholas and Stephen. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service and interment will be private.