Join Deep Roots Farmers Market For National Farmers Week

During a season of uncertainty and following strict COVID guidelines, Farmers markets were always essential, now they’re better than ever. Join us as we celebrate National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 1 through 7. Markets stayed open throughout the pandemic as an essential source of local, healthy food. Now that the pandemic restrictions have lifted, markets are open to all and ﬁnding ways to be better than ever.

We celebrate our New York markets, not only as integral to a thriving local food economy, but for the market experience they bring to communities: kids programming, family activities, entertainment, incubator spaces for small business start-ups, engagement opportunities with local nonproﬁts, sustainability efforts, local farmer to customer relationships, and more. All these farmers market extras are back and better than ever.

Join us at the Deep Roots Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 7 as we celebrate National Farmers Market Week. Our farmers, food producers, and crafters will be here with a full array of products for you. Live music, too.

Deep Roots Farmers Market is on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June through October. Rain or shine. 100 Garvies Point Rd., in Glen Cove.

—Submitted by Deep Roots Farmers Market