Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove Donates TV to Glen Cove Child Day Care

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove proudly presented Glen Cove Child Day Care with a 43-inch Samsung Television on Monday, October 19th.

Kiwanis Club President Rosemary Dilgard along with members Ann Marie Gailius, Phyllis Burnett and Ron Beiber were on hand to present the television to representatives of Glen Cove Child Day Care including Brenda Lopez its Community Outreach Director, Mareza Rivera and Daniel O’Neill.

Glen Cove Child Day Care located off the arterial highway currently has 99 children enrolled in its program. Ages ranging from 6 weeks old to 5 years. Brenda Lopez expressed her sincere gratitude for the generous donation.

“It is important that our club have the opportunity to work closely with our local community based organizations especially those focused on bettering the lives of children, I congratulate Brenda Lopez, Mareza Rivera and Daniel O’Neill for the great work they do on behalf of the children of Glen Cove Child Day Care,” said Rosemary Dilgard.

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove is dedicated to improving and empowering the lives of our children. The club meets every second and fourth Thursday of the month at The View Grill located at Glen Cove Golf Course. If you are interested in learning more about Kiwanis and how to get involved, please contact Rich Hall (516) 456-1018.