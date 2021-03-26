Landing Students Are Fully ‘Booked’ This Month

Landing School Creates ‘Free Book Initiative’ for National Reading Month

Staff members from Landing Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District created a free book initiative to ensure all students could have their own reading material to take home with them.

Reading teacher Melanie Odone, Landing principal Alexa Doeschner, and classroom teachers Jaime Bouretis and Christiana Nicolau donated, collected and categorized over six-hundred books to provide to their students in honor of National Reading Month.

Each child at Landing received two gently used books. Students were thrilled to receive their free books and were excited to not only look for a book for themselves, but to also look for titles for their younger relatives.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District