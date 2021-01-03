Landing Students Get Cookin’

Fourth Grade Students Create Their Own Holiday Cookbook

In preparation for the holidays, fourth grade students in Mrs. Amy Mendrinos and Miss Kate Lively’s class at Landing Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District collaborated to make their very own cookbook titled “A Treasury of Holiday Recipes.” Students from all different cultural backgrounds had the opportunity to share stories about their own traditions and practices.

Students had a blast selecting holiday recipes that reflect their heritage or that are customary to make around the holidays. The class shared their inspirations for choosing their recipes and why those recipes are so special to them. By creating their own page in the class cookbook, students practiced their typing skills as well as formatting their page and adding clip art and photos.

The real magic will happen when students and their parents or loved ones will be busy preparing treats their classmates have recommended over the holiday recess. The students and teachers promised to take a picture of their finished product and share it with the class.

The Glen Cove City School District takes pride in celebrating diverse cultures and encouraging students to share important cultural holidays or celebrations with each other in authentic ways.

