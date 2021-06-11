Landing Students Spread Their Wings

Local Bird Sanctuary Helps Educate Glen Cove Students on Wildlife

Third graders at Landing Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District have recently been learning about birds and bird calls while using their own bird guides to identify different types of bird species. The students studied the patterns of bird migration and engaged in bird walks complete with binoculars.

Recently, Mrs. Alexa Doeschner, principal of Landing School, obtained a grant through the Theodore Roosevelt Bird Sanctuary and Audubon Center, funded by the Sierra Foundation, for 3rd grade students to receive four outdoor science lessons within the “For the Birds” unit. The unit covers protecting birds and their habitats, conservation, bird adaptations and patterns.

The grant also allowed Landing to receive a large native plant garden, and to award several third graders scholarships to the summer program associated with the sanctuary. Students were chosen for the scholarship based on teacher recommendations. Students that will attend the camp will participate in various outdoor activities and learn about the wildlife and nature that surrounds them.

