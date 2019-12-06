Legislator Commemorates Diabetes Awareness

County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton recently joined county officials and diabetes awareness and research advocates to commemorate National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) during a dome-lighting ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building on Nov. 14.

“As we continue our mission to find a cure for diabetes, I was truly inspired by the strong show of support at this dome-lighting ceremony,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Events like these shine a bright light of efforts to eradicate a disease that impacts nearly American family, and I will continue to use my voice to advocate for essential treatment and research efforts that will one day allow us to turn the page of diabetes once and for all.”

DeRiggi-Whitton, whose daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age three, has been an outspoken advocate for diabetes awareness, treatment and research for more than a decade.

During that time, she became a prolific fundraiser for the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and has helped to raise more than $1 million toward research for a cure.

To further advance those efforts, DeRiggi-Whitton and her fellow event committee board members will host the 17th annual Cooking for A Cure, a benefit for the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, at the Crescent Club in Bayville on April 6, 2020.

For information, call her district office at 516-571-6211.