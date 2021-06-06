Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton Commemorates Memorial Day in Glen Cove

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) paid tribute to the men and women who lost their lives while serving in America’s armed forces during Memorial Day during ceremonies on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.

The observances, which were organized by the City of Glen Cove Memorial Day Parade Committee, began on Sunday when leaders of local veterans’ organizations laid memorial wreaths at the Landing, Doughboy, Ford Street, Elm Avenue and St. Rocco Memorials throughout the City. On Monday, the City hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Monument Park, which was followed by the March of Honor through the community to Pratt Park near the firehouse.

“Glen Cove’s steadfast commitment to our nation’s armed forces shines through each Memorial Day, when our community comes together to pay its respects,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “We are all so thankful to Mike Napoli and Michael Mienko for co-chairing of the City of Glen Cove Memorial Day Committee, everyone who takes part in that committee, and the veterans and community leaders who ensure that we never forget the heroes who laid down their lives while serving our nation.”