Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton Secures Funding for Thermal Cameras

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) has secured passage of a $29,800 Community Revitalization Program (CRP) grant for the Village of Sea Cliff. The Village will utilize those funds to purchase four thermal imaging cameras for the Sea Cliff Fire Department (SCFD).

County funding for the project, which was approved by the full Nassau County Legislature on Monday, September 21, will be provided through an intermunicipal agreement with the Village.

“Since the most important job of any firefighter is to protect the lives of residents and fellow firefighters, it is critical for them to be equipped with the proper tools,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “These cutting-edge cameras will help firefighters locate victims that may have passed out and have become non-responsive, and I am glad we were able to secure funding for this important tool for the Sea Cliff Fire Department.”

Considered a “game changer” in responses to hazardous situations, thermal imaging cameras assist firefighters by enabling firefighters to “see” in dark and smoke-filled areas. This helps them move through spaces faster, safer and more effectively and aids them in locating and rescuing trapped fire victims. These thermal cameras are sensitive to heat in all areas surrounding firefighters, including above their heads and through walls.

Since the cameras are the size of a smartphone, they are easy to carry and use – which is critical to the safety of volunteers while fighting fires and the residents they are protecting. Responders will use the new thermal imaging cameras in all fire situations, including search and rescue and, hazardous material incidents, traffic accidents and other fire situations.

“The Village of Sea Cliff is grateful for the continued support that Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton has shown to our community,” Village of Sea Cliff Mayor Ed Lieberman said. “Delia has once again exhibited her commitment to her constituents by her efforts on behalf of the Sea Cliff Fire Department. Our sincere thanks to Delia.”

Feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office about thermal imaging cameras or any other topic related to District 11 at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.