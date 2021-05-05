Legislator Thanks Supporters Of Garvies Point Museum

Nassau County Delia DeRiggi-Whitton thanked her legislative colleagues for facilitating the delivery of $16,000 in funding to the Friends of Garvies Point Museum and Preserve. Under the updated terms of an intermunicipal agreement approved on March 22, grant dollars will be applied toward expanding storage in the main laboratory for geological collections, fire-safe storage for archeological site files and storage for archaeological collections in the lower level caged collections room.

“Through their ongoing preservation efforts, organizations like Friends of the Garvies Point Museum serve the public by ensuring the connection to our shared history remains strong,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I thank my colleagues for voting to support a museum that serves such a vital role in research, scholarship and education.”

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton