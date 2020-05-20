Letter In Support Of NSHS BOE Candidates

We would like to express our support for NSHS BOE candidates Rob Mazella and Rich Galati. We believe both of these individuals represent the model we expect from a Trustee.

We have known Rob Mazella for almost 3 years. He is a Board Director and part of the Executive Committee of North Shore Concerned Citizens, the advocacy group fighting for affordable public water in our community. Rob is an absolute pleasure to work with and is able to look at the entire picture of an issue and offer insightful solutions. His financial background naturally lends itself to fiscal responsibility. Now more than ever, we need to make sure that every dollar spent is for the right purpose.

We have known Rich Galati as our daughter’s teacher for two years in high school. His integrity, focus and straight forward approach to teaching put him in a class unto himself. He held the students accountable for their learning while also being compassionate. He is the model by which we held all other teachers to.He has also proven himself to be fiscally responsible to the community. All of his strengths were a natural progression to being on the BOE and looking out for the best interests of the students and District.

We strongly believe there are no better two candidates for the BOE. They will do an outstanding job serving the District and doing what is best for our future.

-Agatha and Lloyd Nadel